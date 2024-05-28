This week in Baton Rouge: Kid’s Day at the Market, a NASA talk, running club and more

Enjoy some family fun this Tuesday

Grab the kiddos and head to the Main Library at Goodwood for Kid’s Day at the Market today, Tuesday, May 28.

The summer kick-off event from Red Stick Farmers Market will feature child-friendly activities, including balloon animals, face painting, a kid-friendly cooking demo, and more. Plus, the library’s splash pad will be turned on for water fun. Parents can browse and shop locally and mingle with other parents, too.

Kid’s Day at the Market is from 3–6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Main Library at Goodwood is located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Get your run on this Tuesday

Grab your running shoes and head to Big River Pizza Co. in St. Francisville for its first-ever running and walking club event, this evening, Tuesday, May 28.

Join the Big River Running Club to run or walk up to a 5K distance. Make your way through St. Francisville’s charming downtown; afterward enjoy extended happy hour deals on draft beer, wine and cocktails at the new pizza joint.

The Big River Running Club starts at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Big River Pizza Co. is at 5725 Commerce St. in St. Francisville. Find route and more information here.

Perfect your sewing skills this Wednesday

Grab your sewing materials and head to BREC’s Lovett Road Park for Social Sewing + Quirky Quilting this Wednesday, May 29.

This class is open to beginners and seasoned crafters. Join this quilting community and learn a few more tricks to add to your sewing and quilting repertoire. Attendees will make individual quilt tops while perfecting their crafting skills at this recurring class.

Social Sewing + Quirky Quilting is from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. This event is free and open to ages 20 and up. BREC’s Lovett Road Park is at 13443 Lovett Road. Find more information and register here.

Hear a space talk this Thursday

The LSU Museum of Art will host NASA’s Robert Southers for a free informative lecture this Thursday, May 30.

Southers is the NASA Associate Chief Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate. In his talk, “NASA: A Bright Future for Everyone,” he will discuss the future of space travel to the moon and Mars, as well as the commercialization of space flight.

The lecture runs from 6-7 p.m. The LSU Museum of Art is located at 100 Lafayette St. Click here to learn more about this event.