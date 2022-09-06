This week in Baton Rouge: Kid fun at Bluebonnet Swamp, Johnny Gill concert and more

Learn homeschooling tips Tuesday

Come out to the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library to see how the library can be a useful resource for homeschooling this Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The library has many tools that can be helpful to families who homeschool. This program will also connect families with other organizations that may make homeschooling a little easier. This is a great way to find some resources for embarking on a child’s homeschool journey.

This event starts at 11 a.m. Registration is recommended. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Spend time with your toddler Wednesday

Head over to BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center with your kiddos this Wednesday, Sept. 7, for Trail Time for Toddlers.

This program is for children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers. It allows guardians to explore with their toddlers and children to learn something new about nature. There will be both indoor and outdoor activities along with plenty of trail time for exploring.

Trail Time for Toddlers is from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is at 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. For more information, head over to BREC’s website.

Get some fresh groceries at the Thursday farmers market

Start your day by heading over to the Pennington Biomedical Research Center for the Red Stick Farmers Market.

Shop fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to elevate your meals. You can also pick up homemade items like fruit jams, chicken salads and cheeses. Meet local growers and fill your kitchen with items grown close to home.

The Red Stick Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. until noon. This event is free and open to the public. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at 6400 Perkins Road.

Groove with Johnny Gill Friday

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Johnny Gill is bringing all his R&B hits to the stage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Friday, Sept. 9.

Though Gill has grown as an artist since being discovered at age 16, he’s sure to play all his classic songs along with some newer ones off of his latest albums. Come and hear songs like “My, My, My” and “Perfect Combination.”

The show starts at 8 p.m. You can find tickets on Ticketmaster. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.