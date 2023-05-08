This week in Baton Rouge: Jazz Listening Room, kayaking, pop-up shop and more

Hear a bassist performance on Monday

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting the season’s final Jazz Listening Room this Monday, May 8.

Listen as New Orleans bassist Peter Harris fills the room with a soulful musical experience. Harris has played professionally since 1996 and released his first CD, The Jackal, in 2013. Spend the evening captivated in this intimate atmosphere of music enthusiasts.

Tickets are $20, and the event is from 7:30-9:30 p.m at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Learn about Louisiana’s first Filipino community on Wednesday

The Capitol Park Museum is hosting its May Lunchtime Lagniappe on Wednesday, May 10.

This monthly event features presentations on the region’s culture, heritage and significant historical events. Hear Randy Gonzales, an English professor and expert on Asian American history, speak about his research on the cultural history of Filipinos in Louisiana. Participants are welcome to bring lunch.

This event is free and open to the public. It is from noon to 1 p.m. at 660 N. Fourth St.

Sip coffee on a kayak on Wednesday

BREC Outdoor Adventure is hosting Kayaks and Coffee on Wednesday, May 10.

Beat the mid-week slump by adding a little adventure to your morning coffee. This event is perfect to get your day rolling. Participants must be 18 or older.

Tickets are $10 for East Baton Rouge Parish residents and $12 non-residents. The kayaking is from 10 a.m. to noon at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park on 901 Stanford Ave.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts on Thursday

Fleur de ME Designs is hosting a Mom & More Pop Up Shop on Thursday, May 11.

Finally find that perfect Mothers Day gift you’ve been stressing over at this market and art show. Participants will have the chance to find that one-of-a-kind gift mom could never forget. Guests can sip wine while browsing creations by Maria Boudreaux, Rebecca Godin, Meagan Stone and more.

The pop-up shop is free to attend and open to the public. It is from 6-9 p.m. at 11666 Cedar Park Ave. C.