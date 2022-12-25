This week in Baton Rouge: Ice Skating on the River, kids films, vision boards and more

Go ice skating this week

The Raising Cane’s River Center’s 32nd annual “Ice Skating on the River” event continues this week through Jan. 2.

The River Center is transformed into a winter wonderland to create the perfect space to make holiday memories. Nearly every day, The River Center is offering 75-minute ice skating sessions for all to enjoy. Visit for session dates and times.

Tickets are $20 and include skate rentals. The Raising Cane’s River Center Arena is at 275 S. River Rd.

Catch a kids flick this week

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is making parents’ lives easier this week with its Winter Movie Break screenings at the Main Library at Goodwood.

All ages are welcome to cozy up in the Children’s Room to watch films like The Bad Guys, The Sword in the Stone and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Screenings are at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 29. Click here for more info. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Attend an acting class on Wednesday

Love Acting Film Acting Studio is hosting an adult acting class on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Explore a new hobby as the new year approaches. Join in on this on-going weekly course for an introduction to adult acting for film and television. The class focuses on auditioning, improv, and the Meisner technique led by instructor Jency Hogan, CEO of Love Acting. Participants must be 18+.

Online registration is required. The class is from 6:30-9 p.m. at 7964 Goodwood Blvd.

Make your 2023 vision board on Wednesday

The Haven Two Event Center is hosting a journal therapy and vision board class on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Join this class to create your 2023 plan of action. Author Lorna “LA” Lewis designed this journal to help users release their thoughts and capture them on paper. Bring a friend and get to planning.

Tickets are $40 and available here. The class is from 6-8 p.m. at 10940 S. Havenpark Court.