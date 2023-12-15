This week in Baton Rouge: Holiday drums, emergency fosters, Storytime with Santa and more

Embrace your inner Little Drummer Boy this week

Immerse yourself in the festive spirit at the Dulcimer and Drums Holiday Concert at various library branches this Monday through Thursday.

Take in the collaboration of Madam Dulcimer (Amanda Roberts), the 2017 National Hammer Dulcimer Champion, and percussionist Lady Chops (Elizabeth Vidos) from the Off-Broadway show STOMP. Renowned for their dynamic performances, this duo recently graced the stage at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival and is now bringing their lively holiday music to East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries. They will perform at the Fairwood and Greenwell Springs Regional branches on Monday; the Jones Creek Regional Branch on Tuesday; the Bluebonnet and Carver branches on Wednesday; and the Zachary and Pride-Chaneyville branches on Thursday.

Simply call your library branch directly to register for these free, family-friendly events. Find times and locations here.

Foster an animal for Christmas time starting on Tuesday

Join in on a community effort to ensure the well-being of the furry friends at Companion Animal Alliance during an upcoming scheduled power outage on Dec. 26 and 27.

With limited electricity available from a backup generator, the conditions for the animals at the facility will be less than ideal. The shelter is urgently seeking emergency fosters in the Baton Rouge community to open their hearts and homes temporarily. Emergency fosters can take CAA animals into their care as early as Dec. 19 or as late as Dec. 23 and will need to keep the animal in their care until Dec. 28.

Companion Animal Alliance is at 2550 Gourrier Ave. Find more information here or contact CAA’s Foster Program Manager at [email protected] or the Programs Director at [email protected].

Shop and see Santa on Thursday

Grab local produce for your holiday recipes and catch a glimpse of Santa before the big day on Dec. 21 at BREADA’s Thursday morning Red Stick Farmers Market.

Make it a family affair by bringing the kids to Storytime with Santa from 9:30-11:30 a.m., and treat the little ones to a complimentary children’s hot chocolate bar for an extra touch of sweetness to your morning shopping.

The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s located behind the Pennington Biomedical Research Center at 6400 Perkins Road.

Enjoy a holiday-themed night at the circus on Thursday

Step into a magical world of enchantment with Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, this Thursday, Dec. 21.

This event seamlessly blends world-class circus artistry with beloved holiday melodies. Bring the whole family to see this new Cirque experience, featuring acrobats, aerialists and daredevil athletes. The show runs about an hour and a half with an intermission.

This performance begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at the River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 275 S. River Road. Secure your tickets here.