This week in Baton Rouge: Halloween celebrations, a BRSO concert and more

Make your way to the State Fair all week

Prepare for a fantastic family adventure at the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, hosted at the Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds from October 26 to November 5.

This annual tradition offers thrilling rides, delectable food, and entertainment suitable for all ages. Individual coupons or a ride wristband provide unlimited access to the fair’s amusements. The fair opens its doors at 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends, ensuring daily excitement until 10 p.m.

Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds is located at 17200 Airline Highway. Find more information here.

Trunk-or-treat with EBRPL

The Greenwell Springs Regional Library is hosting a trick-or-treat alternative on Monday, Oct 30.

Kids can enjoy Halloween-themed stations and score candy from local organizations and community partners. The event is open to kids ages 3 to 11, and all children under 9 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Trunk-or-treat runs from 4–6 p.m. The Greenwell Springs Regional Library is located at 11300 Greenwell Springs Road.

Attend a Halloween festival on Tuesday

Phi Gamma Sigma presents the annual Boo With The Krewe Festival this Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Head to the “V” section between Scotland Avenue and Scenic Highway, to find various vendors, activities and entertainment all with a vibrant carnival theme. This free event runs from 4–7 p.m.

To learn more about the event or inquire about becoming a vendor, please contact [email protected].

Trick-or-treat around town

Enjoy with the classic tradition of trick-or-treating on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Whether you take the kiddos door-to-door or pass out candy from home with friends, there are few things that beat this family-favorite festivity on Halloween Night.

Trick-or-treating runs from 6-8 p.m. in East Baton Rouge Parish, Ascension Parish, Assumption Parish and Livingston Parish. It will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in West Baton Rouge Parish and Pointe Coupee Parish.

Discuss the life and work of a household name on Wednesday

Join the Main Library at Goodwood for a captivating installment of its Virtual Author Talk Series featuring none other than John Stamos as he discusses his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

The Full House star’s memoir delves into the universal themes of friendship, love, loss and the enduring courage to find love once more. Stamos shares candid and humorous anecdotes from his journey, offering insight into a world filled with the most iconic names in Hollywood, both past and present.

This virtual event starts at 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Indulge in timeless classics and modern marvels on Thursday

Experience a mesmerizing evening of classical music as the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra presents its second orchestral concert of the season, this Thursday, Nov. 2.

BRSO, under the skilled guidance of its new Music Director Adam Johnson, will showcase timeless masterpieces by Beethoven and Rachmaninoff along with Carlos Simon’s 2021 composition, “Breath.” Guest artist and award-winning pianist Thomas Yu will perform Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 with the orchestra.

The orchestral concert will take place at River Center Performing Arts Theatre, located at 396 St. Louis St. Find more information here.