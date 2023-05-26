This week in Baton Rouge: Halfoween, a jazz concert, Cher tribute and more

Test your Halloween knowledge … a few months early

For those of you who can’t wait five months til Halloween, George’s Place is hosting a Halfoween, Trivia Night this Tuesday, May 30th.

Bring your friends and their knowledge of the spooky and weird. George’s trivia night promises niche Halloween questions hosted by the bar’s own proclaimed “Kings of Halloween” Corey and Lance.

Registration is free and the event begins at 7 p.m. George’s Place is located at at 860 St Louis St.

Find out how Little Richard changed popular music

Learn the secrets of the man behind The Twist with a special viewing of Little Richard: I Am Everything at the Manship Theater, this Wednesday, May 31.

In this just under two-hour experience, find out how Little Richard used his own self-expression to change the music of his time with a film that will have you dancing out of your seat.

Tickets are $10.50. Discounts are available at (225)344-0334. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St.

Have a night of jazz, drinks and singing

Hear the sound of jazz and trumpets flow through the night air at George Bell and Friends’ “An Intimate Evening of Jazz” concert this Thursday, June 1st.

The typically sold-out performer will bring his blend of old and new jazz music to the Carey Saurage Community Arts Center and will join forces for the first time with Quiana Lynell, a famous jazz singer and warm vocalist.

Tickets cost $25 and the show begins at at 7:30 p.m. The Carey Saurage Community Arts Center is located at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Go to a tribute to Cher and listen to her impressionist

Celebrate the iconic Cher when a tribute tour, “The Beat Goes On,” stops at Manship Theater this Thursday, June 1st.

Lisa McClowry, a well-known Cher impressionist and singer songwriter, covers Cher’s classic songs from the ’60s to now. In addition to the performance, guests are encouraged to show up for happy hour dressed as the pop legend and compete in a costume contest.

Tickets start at $50 and the show starts at at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theater is located at 100 Lafayette Street.