This week in Baton Rouge: A Gatsby soiree, spring farmers markets, lacework and more

Attend a soiree on Monday

Proverbial Wine Bistro is hosting a Supper STAR Gatsby Benefit Soiree on Monday, April 10.

Guests will be wined and dined all evening to benefit Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR). Choose between Proverbial’s selection of wines, beers and cocktails to pair with its prix fixe menu and heavy appetizers. Show up in your best Gatsby-themed outfit and enter its best-dressed contest for a chance to win prizes. All guests will have the chance to win its wine-themed basket door prize. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Tickets are $75 a person. The soiree is from 6:30-9 p.m. at Proverbial Wine Bistro located on 9659 Antioch Rd #105.

Celebrate the return of spring market season on Tuesday

Red Stick Farmers Market is reopening its seasonal Tuesday and Wednesday markets starting this week on Tuesday, April 11.

BREADA will begin hosting four weekly markets now that spring season is at the peak of production. Tuesday’s market will set farmers, food artisans and other vendors in the public plaza located in front of the the Main Library on Goodwood and the Botanic Gardens at Independence Community Park to create a full afternoon of activities for patrons. Opening day will host live music, cooking demonstrations and kids activities.

The Tuesday market will be from 3-6 p.m. at the Main Library on Goodwood located on 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Learn vintage lacework on Tuesday

West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting a beginner Tatting Workshop on Thursday, April 11.

Tatting is a type of lace work that dates back to the 1700’s. Louisiana artist Christy Benoit Castille will teach the class about the history of tatting along with how to master the skill.

Advanced registration is $30 and required by calling the museum at (225) 336-2422. The workshop is from 10:00 a.m. to noon located at 845 N. Jefferson Ave.

Hear from an experienced bird-watcher on Thursday

Baton Rouge Audubon Society Program is hosting author Noah Strycker on Thursday, April 13.

Guests will hear Stycker speak on his experience becoming the first-ever bird watcher to view over half the bird species in only one year. His exploration was filled with blood-sucking leeches, mudslides, sleep deprivation, war zones and much more. Stycker is the author of Birding Without Borders and The Thing with Feathers.

The event is free to attend and begins at 6:30 p.m. It is at LSU’s Energy Coast and Environment Building at 93 South Quad Drive.