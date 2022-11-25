This week in Baton Rouge: Free photos with Santa, sip and shop, bowling for a cause and more

Take free photos with Santa

Bass Pro Shop is hosting Santa Claus now through Christmas Eve.

Put on the kids’ festive holiday outfits and head over to the hunting, fishing and caping mecca for free pictures with Santa during the store’s annual Santa’s Wonderland experience.

Reservations are recommended and available here. Photo hours are every weekday from noon to 9 p.m. Bass Pro Shop – Denham Springs is at 175 Bass Pro Blvd.

Sip and shop on Tuesday

D’s Garden Center is carrying the Small Business Saturday vibes into the work week with a Sip and Shop at its new location on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Head over to the Mid City plant shop to find gifts from local makers among D’s Christmas trees and holiday decor displays. Local vendors onsite will include clean candlemaker Audacious Gleaux, kids clothes boutique Krewe Uniform, multimedia artist Swamp Sprouts, and cosmetics company Beautycounter. Champagne and refreshments will be served.

The sip and shop runs from 4-7:30 p.m. D’s Garden Center (Mid City) is located at 2544 Government St.

Make your own candle on Wednesday

The Bougie Bar is hosting Wax N Wine Wednesdays this week on Nov. 30.

Pick up some wine and finger food and head over to Bougie Bar for a midweek pick-me-up. With a reservation, guests receive all materials needed to make one candle and a souvenir wine glass. A Bougie expert will guide all guests through the candle-making process. This event is recurring every Wednesday.

Wax N Wine is from 7-9 p.m. Reserve your spot here. Tickets are $40 a person. Bougie Bar is at 711 Jefferson Hwy Suite 1A.

Go bowling for a cause on Thursday

Five-S Group is partnering with O’Brien House Recovery Center to host Rolling for a Cause at Red Stick Social on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Slip on those bowling shoes for a fun time raising money and awareness for substance and alcohol addiction recovery. There will be a bowling tournament, lunch buffet, live acoustic music, cornhole, a photo booth and vendor tables with promo item giveaways and door prizes. There will be an open mocktail bar and a raffle for a luxury prize. Special guests will share their testimonies and recovery stories during the event. All proceeds will be donated to the O’Brien House Recovery Center.

The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register online here. Individual tickets are $85, bowling team registration is $400, and other sponsor options are available. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.