This week in Baton Rouge: A film festival, death metal concert and more

See Titanic Tuesday

“You jump, I jump” to Manship Theatre this Tuesday, April 15, for the screening of Titanic.

See the iconic and action-packed romance that has pulled at heartstrings of viewers for years. Select the dinner and a movie package, and be treated to a three-course, prix-fixe themed meal from Stroubes Seafood and Steaks nearby before the film.

Titanic will play at 7 p.m. Tickets to the show cost $11.50, including fees. The dinner and a movie package costs $52, plus fees and including an 18% gratuity. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St., and Stroubes Seafood and Steaks is at 107 Third St. Find more information here.

Attend a film festival Wednesday

Future X Youth in collaboration with the LSU Museum of Art will host Smile You’re on Camera this Wednesday, April 16.

This free community-based film festival at Manship Theatre will showcase the work of young filmmakers from the region. Expect film viewings, guest speakers, live music and interactive art exhibits.

Smile You’re on Camera is from 5-9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Listen to death metal Thursday

Rock out at Chelsea’s Live on Thursday, April 17, when American death metal band Obituary performs.

The band, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, is an known for songs, “Visions in My Head,” “Chopped in Half,” “Redneck Stomp,” “Ten Thousand Ways to Die” and more. It will perform with Glacial Coffin and Herakleion.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and attendees must be 18 or older. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Celebrate spring on Thursday

Get crafty at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library on Thursday, April 17, during Let’s Get Springy.

Attendees will create new seasonal door decor at this community event. All supplies are provided.

Let’s Get Springy is from 6-7:45 p.m. Registration is open to ages 18 and up and can be completed online. The Main Branch of the WBR Parish Library is at 830 N. Alexander Ave. Find more information here.