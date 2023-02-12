×
This week in Baton Rouge: Dinner under the stars, a Mardi Gras pre-party and more

  • By Katie Dixon

Have dinner under the stars on Tuesday

The Louisiana Art and Science Museum is hosting its Valentine’s Day Dinner Under the Stars on Tuesday, Feb. 14. 

Celebrate the most romantic evening of the year at this first-ever event in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. A three-course meal with wine pairings will be prepared by City Group Hospitality at an exclusive table for two. The evening will begin with cocktails and a tour of Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore before dinner in the planetarium. 

Purchase tickets soon, as the event will only host 12 couples. Couple tickets are $500. The event is from 6:30-9 p.m. at 100 S. River Rd.

Shop for someone special on Tuesday 

Cupcake Junkie and Fresh N Fancy Floral Design teamed up to host a “Luxe in Love” event on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Take this as your one-stop-shop to get florals, sweets, balloons and cards. Enjoy complimentary champagne and light bites as you browse gift options for your sweetheart. 

The shopping event is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 12240 Coursey Blvd. 

Take a pottery workshop on Wednesday 

The LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts is hosting a How to Create a Story on Pottery workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Artist Therese Knowles will teach participants how to create ceramic decals and tissue transfers. Materials needed will be given at the workshop. 

Tickets are $15 for museum members and $20 for non-members. The workshop is from 9:30-11 a.m. at 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor. 

Start the Mardi party early on Thursday 

Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room is hosting its 10th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival pre-party on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Get a taste of this festival (on Feb. 18) a few days ahead at its pre-party. Admission will include a buffet and a no-host bar. Expect to hear music by festival performers, as well as from Turner and some of the Listening Room All-Stars. A special screening of the documentary We’re Going Down to the Mardi Gras, narrated by Turner, will also take place at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $30 at the door. The pre-party is from 7 p.m. to midnight at 2733 N. St. 


