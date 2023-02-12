This week in Baton Rouge: Dinner under the stars, a Mardi Gras pre-party and more

The Louisiana Art and Science Museum is hosting its Valentine’s Day Dinner Under the Stars on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Celebrate the most romantic evening of the year at this first-ever event in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. A three-course meal with wine pairings will be prepared by City Group Hospitality at an exclusive table for two. The evening will begin with cocktails and a tour of Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore before dinner in the planetarium.
Purchase tickets soon, as the event will only host 12 couples. Couple tickets are $500. The event is from 6:30-9 p.m. at 100 S. River Rd.
Get a taste of this festival (on Feb. 18) a few days ahead at its pre-party. Admission will include a buffet and a no-host bar. Expect to hear music by festival performers, as well as from Turner and some of the Listening Room All-Stars. A special screening of the documentary We’re Going Down to the Mardi Gras, narrated by Turner, will also take place at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $30 at the door. The pre-party is from 7 p.m. to midnight at 2733 N. St.