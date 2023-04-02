This week in Baton Rouge: A dinner for a cause, rock opera, mystery presentation and more

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine is hosting ’80s Night Sushi & Cocktails at Beausoleil on Monday, April 3.
The dinner is the first of four events that aim to spread awareness and fundraise for Sexual Trauma Awareness Response (STAR) this month. This week’s dinner will transport guests back to the ’80s with sushi, cocktails and a best-dressed contest. A sushi bar will present a large selection of cuisine and various cocktails will be available. There will be three prizes for the best-dressed winners and all guests will be entered into a door prize drawing for a chance to win a sports-themed basket. The basket includes four LSU baseball tickets on the first base line. All guests must be 21 or older.
Tickets are $75 per guest and the dinner is from 6-8 p.m. Beausoleil is located at 7731 Jefferson Highway.
This popular musical is currently traveling North America for its 50th anniversary tour. This rock opera won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and its soundtrack pays tribute to the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year, Led Zeppelin lV.
Tickets range from $55 to $155. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is at the River Center Performing Arts Theatre located on 396 St. Louis St.
Families are welcome to spend the day creating crafts, eating candy and hanging out with the Easter Bunny himself. All supplies will be included and parents are welcome to take pictures with the Easter bunny on their personal cell phones.
Tickets are $10 per child. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7338 Highland Road.
Learn from a pirate expert on Wednesday
The Louisiana State Archives will host experts on French pirate Jean Lafitte on Wednesday, April 5.
Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough, authors of the 2021 book Jean Lafitte Revealed, will discuss the myths and legends surrounding who some call the “last great pirate,” as well as their most recent findings about the on-going mystery surrounding his life.
The presentation is free to attend and will be held at 6 p.m. It is located at 3851 Essen Lane.