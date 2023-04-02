This week in Baton Rouge: A dinner for a cause, rock opera, mystery presentation and more

See a musical on Tuesday

The River Center Performing Arts Theatre is hosting Jesus Christ Superstar on Tuesday, April 4.

This popular musical is currently traveling North America for its 50th anniversary tour. This rock opera won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and its soundtrack pays tribute to the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year, Led Zeppelin lV.

Tickets range from $55 to $155. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is at the River Center Performing Arts Theatre located on 396 St. Louis St.

Make crafts with the Easter bunny on Wednesday

225 Theatre Collective is hosting Easter Crafts with the Easter Bunny on Wednesday, April 5.

Families are welcome to spend the day creating crafts, eating candy and hanging out with the Easter Bunny himself. All supplies will be included and parents are welcome to take pictures with the Easter bunny on their personal cell phones.

Tickets are $10 per child. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7338 Highland Road.

Learn from a pirate expert on Wednesday

The Louisiana State Archives will host experts on French pirate Jean Lafitte on Wednesday, April 5.

Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough, authors of the 2021 book Jean Lafitte Revealed, will discuss the myths and legends surrounding who some call the “last great pirate,” as well as their most recent findings about the on-going mystery surrounding his life.

The presentation is free to attend and will be held at 6 p.m. It is located at 3851 Essen Lane.