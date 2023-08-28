This week in Baton Rouge: Dad Rave, a Huey Long talk, blind dinner and more

Eat blind on Tuesday

Zee Zee’s and Louisiana food lovers Facebook page Eat the Boot are teaming up for a blind menu The Zeemolina Night, this Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Thought the menu will remain a secret, the night promises to feature three courses inspired by the late, great New Orleans-born Semolina brand, known for its pasta and Italian-inspired favorites, like Shrimp and Crawfish Roban. Drink pairings and dessert are included, too.

Tickets cost $90 per person, and seating is limited. Zee Zee’s is at 2943 Perkins Road. Find more information here.

Learn and reflect on Tuesday with the LSU Museum of Art

Attend a captivating installment of the LSU Museum of Art’s Decorative Arts Lecture Series, featuring the esteemed Lauren Cross, this Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Cross, the Gail-Oxford Associate Curator of American Decorative Arts, will present “Reclaiming African American Traditions in the Decorative Arts.” Drawing from her background in multicultural women’s and gender studies, as well as her profound expertise in visual arts, she’ll shed light on the intersections of race, identity and creative expression, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and revitalizing African American contributions in this domain.

This event is free to attend. The lecture starts at 6 p.m at LSU Museum of Art inside the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor. Find more information here.

Discuss local history on Wednesday at the Old State Capitol

Step into history at the Old State Capitol with “Remembering the Kingfish,” a talk that delves into the captivating life and political odyssey of Huey P. Long, this Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Led virtually by Professor Gabriel Mathy from American University, this journey offers a deep dive into Long’s intricate relationship with Baton Rouge. Unveiling the layers of Long’s meteoric rise in politics, his clashes with adversaries, and his lasting dominion over Louisiana’s political landscape as a senator, the event also spotlights his transformative role in shaping Baton Rouge’s infrastructure. Explore Long’s legacy through landmarks like the new State Capitol, the Old Governor’s Mansion and his significant contributions to LSU’s expansion, gaining fresh insights into a complex era of American history.

This event is free to the public and begins at 6 p.m. Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. Find more information here.

Dress like a dad on Thursday

Velcro up your sneakers and slap on a fanny pack. Chelsea’s Live is hosting a Dad Rave, this Thursday, Aug. 31.

DJ Randy Charles will be spinning dad tracks from Metallica to Steely Dan, and drinks specials feature fatherly faves, like $3.50 on domestic cans, plus $5 wells and $6 drafts. Dad dress is highly encouraged.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and cover is free. The show begins at 9 p.m. This event is for those ages 18 and up. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more info here.