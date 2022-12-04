This week in Baton Rouge: country music, a Christmas market, film screenings and more

Attend a film festival this week

Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation is hosting its Listening Room Film Festival now through Sunday, Dec. 11.

Join in to help preserve and promote the cultural legacy of South Louisiana music. The festival is every day from Dec. 3-11, with a different lineup each day, focusing on music and entertainment features through shorts, music videos, Q&As and documentaries.

Click here to see the full lineup of events and screenings. Full festival passes are $50, day passes are $10 and film block passes are $5. Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room is located at 2733 N. St.

See a country music star on Monday

Angela Marie Events is hosting country music artist Julia Cole at Uncle Earl’s on Monday, Dec. 5.

Cole is a Nashville recording artist and was named the 2022 CMT “Next Women of Country.” Bring your friends to watch her acoustic show—your finest Yellowstone attire is encouraged. Ashton Gill will perform an opening set. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The show is from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $15, available here. Uncle Earl’s is at 3753 Perkins Rd.

Attend a creative writing class on Tuesday

Media personality Boo Milton is hosting a poetry and creative writing session on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Expand your writing skills at the River Center Branch Library. Guests will create poems and spoken word pieces while listening to a live DJ. Refreshments will also be offered. The session caters to young adults, and beginner and seasoned writers are welcome.

This event is free and will began at 6 p.m. River Center Branch Library is at 250 N. Blvd.

Shop at a Christmas market on Thursday

St. Jean Vianney Catholic School is hosting its first Christmas Market on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Knock out some Christmas shopping at some of the 50-plus booths onsite, featuring boutiques and artists. Forever Lillies, Texture, Giggles, Messengers Gifts, Tina Lahaye Jewelry and HTG Earrings are just a few vendors that will be present. The Tipsy Gypsy Traveling Bar will be selling specialty drinks and wine for 21+ shoppers to indulge.

The event is from 4-8 p.m. and admission is $10 at the door. It will be held in the school’s gymnasium at 16266 S. Harrell’s Ferry Rd.