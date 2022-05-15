This week in Baton Rouge: Cooking and gardening classes, brewery bingo and more

Cook authentic food from Jerusalem Wednesday

Taste and make the delicious flavors of Jerusalem at a cooking class at Red Stick Spice Wednesday, May 18.

Come to Red Stick Spice’s Teaching Kitchen and learn how to make an international meal that you can eat along the way. The menu for the class includes Hummus with Warm Chickpeas, Roasted Cauliflower with Walnut Caper Salsa, Roasted Lemon Chicken with Sumac, Parsley & Barley Salad with Feta, Spicy Freekah Soup and Saffron Poached Pears.

The class is from noon until 2 p.m. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased here. Red Stick Spice is at 660 Jefferson Hwy.

Learn about gardening Wednesday

If you’re interested in growing your own garden, head over to BREC’s Anna T. Jordan Community Park this Wednesday, May 18.

Whether or not you have a green thumb, you can learn something new with BREC’s Loyal to the Soil Gardening Club. Meet new friends and learn tips and tricks to start your garden to keep up your garden.

The club meets from 9:30-11 a.m. Anna T. Jordan Community Park is at 1750 Stilt St.

Drink specialty beers and play bingo Thursday

Get ready for bingo night at Tin Roof Brewing Company this Thursday, May 19.

Grab a beer, get your free bingo cards and prepare for the competition. Play with friends and battle to get bingo to win prizes, like gift cards and free beer.

Bingo Night starts at 6:30. It’s free to play, and you’ll be provided cards and paint blotters. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE