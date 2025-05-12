This week in Baton Rouge: Concerts in the Cosmos, line dancing, author talk and more

Paddle University Lake on Tuesday

Start your day off with coffee and a morning paddle this Tuesday, May 13, at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park.

Take a self-guided kayak paddle around University Lake powered by coffee and breakfast pastries. Kayak single or in tandem while enjoying the wildlife and a dockside paddle-thru service hosted by the BREC.

Kayaks and Coffee is from 10 a.m.-noon. Registration is $10 for a single kayak and $20 for tandem. Participants must be 18 years or older. Milford Wampold Memorial Park is at 901 Stanford Ave. Register and find more information here.

Attend Concert in the Cosmos on Wednesday and Thursday

Head over to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum Wednesday and Thursday, May 14 and 15, for A Night at the Tony Awards.

In the next installment of Concerts in the Cosmos, take a seat in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium for a live performance of Tony Award-winning Broadway music by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra accompanied by a multi-sensory show. Wine and small bites will be available.

A Night at the Tony Awards is at 7:30 p.m. and will last about an hour. Tickets range from $40-$60. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Learn to line dance Wednesday

Take a spin around The Smiling Dog this Wednesday, May 14, at a free line dancing class.

Be ready for your next night out on the dance floor by learning various line dances to popular country songs. The class includes a warmup, a review of previous songs and a lesson on the steps of new ones. Catch up on previously taught songs here.

The class is from 7-9 p.m. It is free to attend, but an RSVP is preferred. The Smiling Dog is at 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. RVSP and find more information here.

Attend an author talk Thursday

Visit the LSU Rural Life Museum this Thursday, May 15, to learn about motherhood in the South from author Katy Simpson Smith.

Listen to Smith as she talks about her book We Have Raised All of You: Motherhood in the South, 1750-1835. Visitors will also have access to the museum’s “Women’s Work: History Through Her Story” exhibit.

The author talk is at noon. Tickets are free, but visitors are asked to RSVP for the event. A Zoom link is available for those who cannot attend in person. The Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information and register here.