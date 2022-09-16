This week in Baton Rouge: the circus, a pottery class and more

The circus comes to town Tuesday

The Carden International Circus is coming to town and stopping at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center this Tuesday, Sept. 20.

From elephants to acrobats, it will showcase spectacular tricks from both human and animal performers. Come a little early to participate in the pre-show activities, which include up-close animal interactions, face painting, bounce houses and more.

The circus starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 South St. Landry Ave.

Listen to the sounds of the ‘80s Tuesday and Wednesday

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is bringing back the 1780s, 1880s and 1980s with a fun show this Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 21.

This Candlelight Concert is bringing back all the hits from the ‘80s of each century. Hear classical music along with some pop throwbacks at this intimate show. Lit candles will set the mood as a quartet performs.

There is a 6:30 p.m. and an 8:30 p.m. show each night. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here. The Baton Rouge Orchestra is at 233 St. Ferdinand St.

Rock out at Perkins Rowe Thursday

Perkins Rowe’s free concert series, Rock N Rowe, is back with another outdoor show this Thursday, Sept. 22.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and find a spot to hear some live music in the afternoon. These shows occur every Thursday until Nov. 3. This Thursday the Eddie Smith Band will rock the stage with swamp pop, blues, country and more.

Rock N Rowe is from 6 to 9 p.m. These shows are free and open to the public.

Enjoy wine while you make pottery Thursday

Head over to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for a pottery wheel-throwing class this Thursday, Sept. 22.

Sip and Spin classes combine pottery making with beer and wine drinking. Registration includes two spots for you and a guest. You and your partner can use six pounds of clay and tools to make your creations. You will also each have a drink ticket that can be redeemed for beverages.

Sip and Spin is at 6:30. The cost is $100 per session, you can register here. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 St. Ferdinand St.