This week in Baton Rouge: Celtic music, a drawing session, Rock N Rowe and more

Celebrate Celtic culture all week

Get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit at multiple Celtic Concert Experience shows this week at East Baton Rouge Parish Library locations.

Madam Dulcimer (Amanda Roberts), the 2017 National Hammer Dulcimer Champion, and percussionist Lady Chops (Elizabeth Vidos) from the off-Broadway show STOMP will perform music from Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The concerts are open to all ages and last about an hour.

Celtic Concert Experience will take place today, March 10, at the Delmont Gardens Branch, Carver Branch and Jones Creek Regional Branch; tomorrow, March 11, at the Central Branch and the Bluebonnet Regional Branch; Wednesday, March 12, at the River Center Branch and Pride-Chaneyville Branch; and Saturday, March 15, at the Zachary Branch. Find more information here.

Root for the Tigers on Tuesday

Show your team spirit at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday, March 11, as the Tigers take on Xavier University from Ohio.

Take in one of the best college baseball atmospheres in the country as casual and die-hard fans decked out in purple and gold cheer on LSU.

LSU will face Xavier at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $8 to $10 for the public and $5 for youth ages 3-12. Alex Box Stadium is at Gourier Avenue and Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Take a hike Wednesday

Head over to Cohn Arboretum on Wednesday, March 12, for Coffee at Cohn Arboretum.

Enjoy a cup of coffee with like-minded individuals and talk about different nature-based topics; or leisurely stroll along the paths while listening, sharing or embracing the silence. Share the love of the outdoors or learn something new about botany, gardening, history, birding and more.

Coffee at Cohn Arboretum is from 9-10:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. BREC’s Laurens Henry Cohn, Sr. Memorial Plant Arboretum is at 12206 Foster Road. Find more information here.

Listen to live music Thursday

Bring your listening ears to Perkins Rowe on Thursday, March 13, for the second installment of Rock N Rowe this season.

The Michael Foster Project will perform in Town Square. Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets and dancing shoes.

Rock N Rowe is from 6-9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Perkins Rowe is at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Express your creativity Thursday

Hone your drawing skills at the LSU College of Art & Design’s Spring Figure Drawing session on Thursday, March 13.

Enjoy an evening of drawing and capturing the beauty of the human form. Artists of all levels are welcome but must bring their own supplies. A drawing spot and model are provided.

Spring Figure Drawing will be from 5-7 p.m. These sessions are free and open to the public. The LSU College of Art & Design is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.