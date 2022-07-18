This week in Baton Rouge: Celebrity bowling night, painting event and more events

Bowling with ballers Tuesday

Go bowling with your favorite local celebrities at Red Stick Social this Tuesday, July 19, in support of the Baton Rouge baseball team the Rougaroos.

This bowling bash has a little bit of everything: free food and drinks, live music, an auction and a raffle. The Rougaroos have called their guests to show up in their best beach attire, so come dressed to impress in your best sunglasses and sun hats. Bring your friends, or make some new ones—there are team and individual tickets available.

Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $250. You can click here to see the variety of ticket packages.

Sleepy Storytime Tuesday

Bedtime stories are a great way to wind down the day with your little one. The Main Library at Goodwood is making this even more fun with a pajama storytime on Tuesday, July 19.

Children and parents are greatly encouraged to attend wearing their most comfortable pajamas. You can get cozy with classics like Goodnight Moon or find a new bedtime read to add to the bookshelf at home.

The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. This event starts at 7 p.m. Find more info here.

Paint nature’s beauty Thursday

The Earth is bursting at the seams with naturally occurring beauties like flowers, trees, and animals, especially during the summer when everything is in full bloom. The LSU’s Hilltop Arboretum is a perfect landscape for artists to run free with their creativity. So come join Baton Rouge Plein Air, a group of local artists, and paint to your heart’s content this Thursday, July 21.

Artists of all skill levels are welcome to join this painting session. You can paint a fierce abstract piece, try for an intricate realism, or allow your natural style to shine through. And at the end, everyone will have a chance to view each other’s work and give critiques.

LSU’s Hilltop Arboretum is at 11855 Highland Road. The session runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hilltop Arboretum asks attendees to park near the front of the property as the rear pavilion parking is currently reserved. Find more info here.

Punk rock takeover at Chelsea’s Live Thursday

Chelsea’s Live this Thursday, July 21, will be the perfect place for the punk rockers of Baton Rouge.

Local acts Subliminal Landmines, Final Essay, and Mason T. and the Bricklayers, will all be headbanging the night away. Their loud, quick-paced, and unique sounds are sure to draw in anyone looking for some new local, rocking bands to add to their playlists.

Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; buy them here. This event is 18+.

Have a d ino-myte time at Jurassic Quest this weekend

See a show of prehistoric friends at Jurassic Quest, where old dinosaurs have come back to life for two whole days of family fun at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

From July 22-24, attendees can learn all about these creatures and interact with them up close, just like they never became extinct.

The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find more info at jurassicquest.com.