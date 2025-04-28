This week in Baton Rouge: Cat Haven fundraiser, local theater and friendship bracelets

Dine for a cause Monday

Bring your appetite to Bistro Byronz Willow Grove or Pizza Byronz to support Cat Haven of Greater Baton Rouge today, Monday, April 28.

Dine in at Bistro Byronz Willow Grove or Pizza Byronz, and the Byronz Restaurant Family will donate 20% of your check (food and soft drinks only) to the nonprofit animal shelter. Bistro Byronz and Pizza Byronz will donate 10% of to-go order sales to Cat Haven, as well.

This event begins at 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Bistro Byronz Willow Grove is at 8200 Village Plaza Court. Pizza Byronz is at 8210 Village Plaza Court. Find more information here.

Watch an arthouse film Monday

Head over to the Manship Theatre today, Monday, April 28, to see the cult classic The Fall.

This 2006 fantasy and adventure film stars Lee Pace and Marcus Wesley. It tells the story of a bedridden hospital patient on the outskirts of 1920s Los Angeles who befriends a fellow patient.

The Fall plays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $11.50, including fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Make friendship bracelets Thursday

Celebrate the beginning of May by making friendship bracelets at BREC’s North Street Park on Thursday, May 1.

Embrace the beginning of summer and the end of school by making friendship bracelets to keep your bestie bond strong. BREC will provide come-and-go lessons, threads and beads for a variety of styles.

Friendship bracelets can be made from 4:30-7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. It’s recommended for kids ages 8 and up. North Street Park is located at 4100 North St. Find more information here.

See Murder on the Orient Express Thursday

Visit Sullivan Theater on Thursday, May 1, to experience Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express onstage.

Enjoy Ken Ludwig’s clever adaptation of the Christie classic, which boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of the novel with a healthy dose of humor.

Murder on the Orient Express will play at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $23.50-$28.50, including fees. Sullivan Theater can be found at 8849 Sullivan Road. Find more information here.