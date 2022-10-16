This week in Baton Rouge: Casino night, a country concert, art lectures and more

Hear the inspiration behind an artists work on Tuesday

The LSU Museum of Art invites everyone to bring lunch and listen to Andy Shaw discuss his ceramic work on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

LSU Ceramics Professor Andy Shaw will discuss his “Mid-Atlantic Keramik Exchange in Reykjavik, Iceland” project. Complimentary waters and sodas will be given.

The discussion is free and from noon to 1 p.m. Click here for more details. The LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts is at 100 Lafayette St.

Learn about LSU’s famous poetry collection on Wednesday

The LSU Libraries Special Collections is home to the largest privately held collection of African American poetry in the nation. The Main Library at Goodwood is hosting a discussion on this collection on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

LSU Librarians Narcissa Haskins and John David Miles will discuss how the Wyatt Houston Collection of African American Poetry was placed at the university.

The event is free and will begin at 6 p.m. Click here for more details. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

See a country star perform on Thursday

Aaron Lewis presents his Frayed at Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour at the River Center on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Watch as the former rock star and founder of the band Staind returns to his country roots at this unplugged, acoustic concert. Lewis is best known for his No. 1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner and Billboard’s No. 1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One.”

Tickets vary from $62 to $455 and can be purchased here. The performance begins at 7 p.m. The River Center Performing Arts Theatre is at 396 St. Louis St.