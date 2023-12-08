This week in Baton Rouge: Caroling in the Galleries, holiday concerts and more

Hear from a well known author on Tuesday

Join in on EBRPL’s December Author Talk this Tuesday, Dec. 12, when New York Times bestselling author Stephanie Land discusses her latest memoir, Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education.

Land’s journey from poverty and abuse is depicted in her acclaimed book Maid, which later became a Netflix hit and earned three Emmy Award nominations. Class delves into the intersection of motherhood, personal aspirations and professional ambitions, offering a poignant critique of America’s educational system.

This virtual event take place at 1 p.m. and is free to attend. Click here to register.

Rock out to holiday hits on Wednesday and Thursday

Get into the festive spirit as Lady Chops brings her high-energy, interactive holiday program, “Here Comes the Bells, So Many Bells!” to three library branches this week.

Known for her dynamic one-woman drumming show, Elizabeth Vidos (known as Lady Chops) has performed with Off-Broadway’s STOMP and graced the stage at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival. Prepare to rock to holiday hits and enjoy a lively musical experience suitable for all ages.

Lady Chops is set to perform at the Scottlandville Branch on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 2:30 p.m. and at the Baker Branch at 6 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 14, she will perform at the Eden Park Branch at 4 p.m. Call the individual library branches to register for one of these rhythm-filled, family-friendly performances. These events are free to attend.

Carol at LSU MOA on Thursday

Experience the joy of the season at Caroling in the Galleries at the LSU Museum of Art this Thursday, Dec. 14.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of holiday classics performed by some of Baton Rouge’s most talented musicians. The Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will add to the festive atmosphere by offering complimentary hot chocolate and cookies. Bring your friends and family for a delightful evening of music, warmth and holiday spirit in the artistic surroundings of the LSU Museum of Art.

This free event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will take place at LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts, located at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Enjoy a holiday piano concert Thursday

The Collaborative Piano Institute presents the Holiday Harmony Concert, a celebration open to music enthusiasts in the Capital Region, this Thursday, Dec. 14.

Attendees can enjoy a delightful program featuring familiar holiday tunes and lesser-known works that highlight the unique synergy between piano, singers and instrumentalists. In addition to the performance, guests have the opportunity to bid on special items such as a Facetime “Happy Birthday” by MET opera star Paul Groves and a private concert by CPI’s founders. Admission to this festive occasion is free, but reservations are required due to limited space.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Secure your reservation here. The event will take place at the Energy, Coast, & Environment Building Rotunda on LSU’s campus located at 93 S Quad Drive.