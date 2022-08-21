This week in Baton Rouge: Candle-making classes, Beyoncé meets Beethoven and more

Listen to Beyoncé and Beethoven Tuesday

Come to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for an intimate night of classical and modern pop music this Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Candlelight Concert will feature a talented quartet playing music from pop star Beyoncé and classical music composer Beethoven for one unforgettable night. The entire venue will be lit by candlelight as the quartet captivates the crowd with songs from two different artists.

There are two showings on Tuesday; one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Create your own candle Wednesday

The Steel Magnolia Candle Company will be coming to The Royal Standard this Wednesday, Aug. 24, for a fun candle-making class.

This candle-making class is totally hands on. You can choose your own vessel and fragrance to make a candle that is completely unique. After you’re done making your candle, you can shop around and enjoy 20% off any product from The Royal Standard Brand or The Steel Magnolia Brand.

The class starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here. The Royal Standard is at 16016 Perkins Road.

Learn some new recipes Thursday

Louisiana Culinary Institute is offering a special cooking class this Thursday, Aug. 25, with plenty of delicious recipes to learn.

Chef Jeanne Mancuso will lead the Goodbye to Summer Leisure Class and introduce dishes that are perfect to prepare for the end of the season. Make a full meal, including Jalapeño Summer Squash Quick Bread, Fig and Goat Cheese Galette with Homemade Crust, Crispy Corn Fritters, Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Breast and Lemon Lime Margarita Cake.

The class is from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $150. Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Hwy.

Enjoy a night of good food and good wine Friday

Be sure to bring your appetite to the 2022 Fete Rouge this Friday, Aug. 26.

With more than 30 chefs and restaurants competing for the Gold Medal award, plus 200 wines, there’s plenty to sip, taste and enjoy. This year’s event will be held at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel and will offer music and entertainment.

Fete Rouge is from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $95. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.