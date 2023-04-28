This week in Baton Rouge: BREW, senior workouts programs, live art and more

Spend the week celebrating entrepreneurship

Nexus Louisiana is hosting Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week 2023 Monday, May 1 through Saturday, May 6.

From block parties to educational lectures, this event offers a long list of activities in a festival-like setting. Spend the week networking with innovators and listening to passionate storytellers at pitch competitions, workshops and discussions. Tickets start at $75, and the event also features a free block party on May 1 and kids day on May 6.

Visit BREW’s schedule to find out more about activity times, dates and locations scattered throughout the week all across Baton Rouge.

Bring the kids to the Capitol on Monday

Homeschool Louisiana is hosting a 2023 Homeschool Day at the Capitol on Monday, May 1.

All ages are welcomed to spend the day learning about the legislature, touring the State Capitol and the Capitol Park Museum. Participants will meet several state representatives and have a chance to give a voice for the homeschool families that make up 5% of the state’s school-age population.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 for kids between ages 2 and 11. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Louisiana State Library at 701 N. 4th St. and the Capitol Building at 900 N. 3rd St.

Join the Busy Bodies program on Monday

BREC is hosting its Busy Bodies Program on Monday, May 1.

Seniors 55+ are encouraged to keep their bodies moving at this workout hosted every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. An instructor guides exercises using weights, strength bands and balancing bars to promote strength, flexibility and more.

The event is free and participants should email Pam Turner at [email protected] to register. Classes run from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Independence Community Park located on 7500 Independence Blvd.

Connect art and mental health on Thursday

The You Aren’t Alone Project is hosting its third-annual Live Art event on Thursday, May 4.

See the mental health journeys of local artists through visual and performance art while sparking conversations about mental wellness. Tickets include access to all exhibits and performances as well as food, beer and wine. Mental health vendors such as NAMI Louisiana, NAMI Baton Rouge, Redstick C.A.R.E.S, The Stitches Group and more will be present to provide resources for all.

Tickets are $45 per person and the event is from 7-10 p.m. It is located at Red Stick Social on 1503 Government St.