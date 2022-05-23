This week in Baton Rouge: BREC’s May Day, a Julia Child cooking class and more

Celebrate senior month with BREC Wednesday

BREC will celebrate local seniors in a big way with the seventh annual May Day at Jefferson Highway Park this Wednesday, May 25.

May Day is a way for older adults to come together and enjoy a day full of fun, food and entertainment. Older adults can participate in a variety of activities, like games and dancing. There will also be an informative health fair to teach tips and tricks about staying active and healthy.

May Day is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free event. Jefferson Highway Park is at 8133 Jefferson Hwy.

Learn how to cook a new dish Thursday

Try something new this Thursday, May 26, with Louisiana Culinary Institute’s Cooking Julia Child Classics class.

This class will teach you how to cook a French meal just like the iconic Child would. The menu for the class includes Boeuf Bourguignon, buttered peas, parsley potatoes and chocolate mousse for dessert.

The class is from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $150. Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Hwy.

See a production of Matilda Thursday

CYT Baton Rouge is putting on a production of Matilda at the LSU Shaver Theater, and this Thursday, May 26, is opening night.

Follow the sweet and magical Matilda as she outsmarts her family and the wicked Miss Trunchbull. Sing along with the cast as you watch this musical about a truly extraordinary little girl.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Check out CYT’s website to purchase tickets and see other showtimes. LSU Shaver Theater is at 4320 Dalrymple Drive.

