This week in Baton Rouge: BREC’s May Day, a Julia Child cooking class and more

Start your week with calmness at Greenwell Springs Regional Branch Library this Monday, May 23.
Life can be pretty hectic, and we could all use the time to calm down and relax. Take a break and head over to the library for some well-deserved adult quiet time. Bring your yoga mats and get ready for a moment of Zen. Stay for a few minutes or the whole hour and a half. Afterwards, connect with staff to find books and resources about calmness, sel care and mindfulness after the quiet time is over.
This event is from 3:30-5 p.m. Greenwell Springs Regional Branch Library is at 11300 Greenwell Springs Road.
Celebrate senior month with BREC Wednesday
BREC will celebrate local seniors in a big way with the seventh annual May Day at Jefferson Highway Park this Wednesday, May 25.
May Day is a way for older adults to come together and enjoy a day full of fun, food and entertainment. Older adults can participate in a variety of activities, like games and dancing. There will also be an informative health fair to teach tips and tricks about staying active and healthy.
May Day is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free event. Jefferson Highway Park is at 8133 Jefferson Hwy.
Learn how to cook a new dish Thursday
Try something new this Thursday, May 26, with Louisiana Culinary Institute’s Cooking Julia Child Classics class.
This class will teach you how to cook a French meal just like the iconic Child would. The menu for the class includes Boeuf Bourguignon, buttered peas, parsley potatoes and chocolate mousse for dessert.
The class is from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $150. Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Hwy.
See a production of Matilda Thursday
CYT Baton Rouge is putting on a production of Matilda at the LSU Shaver Theater, and this Thursday, May 26, is opening night.
Follow the sweet and magical Matilda as she outsmarts her family and the wicked Miss Trunchbull. Sing along with the cast as you watch this musical about a truly extraordinary little girl.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Check out CYT’s website to purchase tickets and see other showtimes. LSU Shaver Theater is at 4320 Dalrymple Drive.