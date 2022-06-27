This week in Baton Rouge: the Best of 225, art exhibits, crafts workshops and more

Check out two new historic exhibits at Capitol Park Museum

Capitol Park Museum introduces the perspectives of two accomplished artists in historic exhibits that opened last week. “Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road” explores the topics of family, faith, culture, heritage, life in Louisiana as a person of color, and how they all fit into her familial and matriarchal legacy. Her exhibit is defined by quilted photographic works that carefully stitch the misgivings of the past and the misgivings of the present into a beautifully complicated piece of expression.

The second exhibit, “Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow That Never Came,” speaks to the broader subject of the resilience of people of color and the redefinition of their history in America. Andry utilizes mixed-media and large-scale color reduction prints to paint a reimagined mythology for all of the African people who were thrown overboard during the trips of the Middle Passage. It takes apart the violence that people of color face in today’s society and analyzes it deeply, asking probing and meaningful questions.

Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth Street. It is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nothing but the best with 225 magazine Tuesday

225 magazine announces the winners of this year’s Best of 225 Awards, as voted by readers this spring. Put on your best beachy inspired look and celebrate at the Best of 225 Summer Nights Party this Tuesday, June 28.

Attendees will enjoy cold drinks (including a complimentary beverage from event partner Three Roll Estate), samples from local food trucks Curbside Burgers & Fries and Sno Juice, and a summer giveaway. The VIP section will also have special catering by Leola’s Cafe.

The party is at Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Phillip St. Tickets are $25; buy them here. You must be 21+ to attend. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

Hear the stories of our past this Tuesday at the Varsity

Have you ever been to Mossville, Louisiana? The small community outside of Lake Charles was founded by freed slaves in 1790 and continued on as a stronghold for African American culture. But as time moved on, the oral histories of the people that created this place began to disappear.

This Tuesday, June 28, join the LSU Science Cafe and Jennifer Cramer (the director of the T. Harry Williams Center for Oral History) as she speaks about the Mossville Oral History Project and how it revives stories of forgotten American history. This project is one of many oral history projects Cramer has overseen regarding the history of specific groups in Louisiana.

This is both an in-person and virtual event. For those attending in-person, admission is free but a registration ticket is required for entry. You can find this event at Varsity Theatre at 3353 Highland Road. Virtual attendees must also register first, then they can find the event on Facebook Live. It lasts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Try your hand at wooden art at the Royal Standard Thursday

The Royal Standard has teamed up with the company Iron Orchid Designs to create the best workshop yet: Iron Orchid Designs 101. Go get creative this Thursday, June 30.

Learn how to make Iron Orchid Design’s signature designs through demos of the use of transfers, molds, stamps, and the new paint inlays. It’s a fun way to get an inside look into the design world, but to also make your own personalized design that can be displayed anywhere you’d like. Grab your friends and take this chance to create a fabulous wooden art panel with IOD’s favorite products.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. Find it at the Royal Standard at 16016 Perkins Road. Tickets are $55; buy them here.

Paint with a twist Thursday

Mardi Gras is coming early to Painting with a Twist this Thursday, June 30.

Paint yourself a bead-covered Mardi Gras house while enjoying the drink of your choice. Those who are 21 years or older can choose to bring an alcoholic beverage, but this is a good time open to people of all ages. You can bring whatever food or drink you’d like, and Painting with a Twist has got you covered with everything except ice and serving utensils.

The event lasts from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Painters arriving more than 20 minutes late will not be allowed into the event. This is open to all ages, but children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Cups, plates, napkins and bottle openers are all provided. Painting With a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 3A (between Monjunis and Brew Ha-Ha!). Tickets start at $41; buy them here.