This week in Baton Rouge: Astronomy night, a whiskey tasting, author talk and more

Learn the way of the whiskey on Wednesday

Learn how the whiskey is made this Wednesday, June 28, at Total Wine.

The Art of Texas Whiskey event hosted by Still Austin Whiskey Co. co-founder and CEO Chris Seals aims to show drinkers how the company makes whiskey from “grain to glass”. Participants will also be among the first to taste the Bottled in Bond Series of bourbon.

For $20 a person, sip on homegrown whiskey as you listen and learn. The event runs from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Don’t miss the chance to be a taste tester at Total Wine, located at 7074 Siegen Lane.

Listen to a horror and suspense author on Wednesday

Tune into award-winning author Tananarive Due’s virtual Author Talk this Wednesday, June 28, with the EBRP Library.

Due will share about her new book The Wishing Pool and Other Stories. The horror, science fiction, and suspense author has written numerous books, including The Living Blood, which won the American Book Award in 2002, and she contributed to the Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda anthology.

The event is free to attend and starts at 7 p.m. Participants can register here.

Enjoy a three-man band on Thursday

Listen to the acoustic workings of 2 Domestic 1 Import this Thursday, June 29, at Thai Kitchen.

This three-person band consists of a guitarist, singer and drummer. Sit down and listen while you dig into some food from across the world.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free of charge. Go watch the music and noodles flow at 4550 Concord Ave.