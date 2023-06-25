This week in Baton Rouge: Astronomy night, a whiskey tasting, author talk and more

Get a look at the summer stars this Tuesday, June 27, during Summer Astronomy Night at LSU.
Assistant professor Matthew Penny will present “How the Earth Came to Be: From the Big Bang through Exploding Stars to Planet Formation” in the Landolt Astronomical Observatory on campus. The event will feature physics demos and viewings of the stars.
Summer Astronomy Night starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. This night of stars is free, all you have to do is register. Get a chance to look at the summer sky you’ve been missing at 204 Tower Drive.
Learn the way of the whiskey on Wednesday
Learn how the whiskey is made this Wednesday, June 28, at Total Wine.
The Art of Texas Whiskey event hosted by Still Austin Whiskey Co. co-founder and CEO Chris Seals aims to show drinkers how the company makes whiskey from “grain to glass”. Participants will also be among the first to taste the Bottled in Bond Series of bourbon.
For $20 a person, sip on homegrown whiskey as you listen and learn. The event runs from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Don’t miss the chance to be a taste tester at Total Wine, located at 7074 Siegen Lane.
Listen to a horror and suspense author on Wednesday
Tune into award-winning author Tananarive Due’s virtual Author Talk this Wednesday, June 28, with the EBRP Library.
Due will share about her new book The Wishing Pool and Other Stories. The horror, science fiction, and suspense author has written numerous books, including The Living Blood, which won the American Book Award in 2002, and she contributed to the Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda anthology.