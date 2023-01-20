This week in Baton Rouge: Art at Lunch, archery, a blues documentary and more

Eat lunch while listening to art history on Tuesday

The LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts is hosting its regular Art at Lunch on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Bring your lunch over and listen to Dr. Darius Spieth, art history area coordinator in the LSU College of Art and Design, speak about the Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection, which is now showing at the museum. Complimentary sodas and waters will be provided.

This event is free to attend and will be held at noon. It is on the third floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.

Learn archery on Wednesday

BREC is hosting an Archery 101 class on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Head over to Milton J. Womack Park to learn a new skill, and potentially pick up a new hobby. The class will provide all equipment needed and welcomes all ages 16 and up.

Registration is $15 for EBR Parish residents and for $18 non-residents. The class is from 6-7:30 p.m. at 6201 Florida Blvd.

Enjoy a symphony on Thursday

Baton Rouge Symphony will perform Symphonie Fantastique on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Award-winning Canadian conductor Adam Johnson will lead the band through its exciting program, including pieces by Offenbach, Fauré, Ravel and Berlioz. The River Center is a clear bag facility.

Tickets range from $19 – $65. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the River Center Performing Arts Theatre located at 300 St. Louis St.

Attend a bridal event on Thursday

Weddings by Allie is hosting a Something Old, Something New Bridal Event on Thursday, Jan. 26.

You don’t have to be a bride to see the Old Governor’s Mansion dressed up like a real wedding reception. Guests can sip on Something Blue Champagne, speak to wedding vendors and see a mock wedding with the event’s bride and groom. There will be food, activities and prizes.

Tickets are $15 for general admission. The event is from 6-8 p.m. at 502 North Blvd.

See the Louisiana premiere of a blues doc on Thursday

The Manship Theatre is debuting The Original Bee King on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The film chronicles iconic Baton Rouge blues star Slim Harpo, aka James Moore. Moore’s recording debut, 1957’s “I’m a King Bee,” was admitted in the Grammy Hall of Fame. And his 1966 single, “Baby Scratch My Back,” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart. The documentary features the only known audio interview with James Moore from 1968, as well as interviews with famous Slim Harpo fans like Dr. John and Jimmie Vaughan.

Tickets are $12 each. The film begins at 7:30 p.m. at 100 Lafayette St.