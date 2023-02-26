This week in Baton Rouge: Archery, art talks, a blues legend and more

Listen to a curator from the Louvre talk on Tuesday

LSU Museum of Art is hosting Dr. Blaise Ducos from the Lourve Museum in Paris at its H. Parrott Bacot Lecture Series on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Ducos is curator of 17th- and 18th-Century Dutch and Flemish Paintings at the Louvre. In his lecture “Metal into Paint: The Many Lives of the Van Vianen Vase,” Ducos will discuss one of the most remarkable and intriguing pieces of silverware designed in 17th century Holland, the Van Vianen vase, held at the Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum. A brief reception at the museum will follow.

The lecture is free to attend and is 6-7 p.m. It is on the third floor of the LSU Museum of Art, located at 100 Lafayette St.

Find your new workout group on Wednesday

Redstick C.A.R.E.S is hosting Exercise for Everybody on Wednesday, March 1.

This recurring workout was created earlier this year to ease anxiety that comes with gym memberships and working out alone. The peer-led exercise session will ease anxiety by offering movement and exercises at every participant’s individual level.

Registration is free. The group meets every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at 5475 Essen Lane.

See a blues legend perform Wednesday

The Raising Cane’s River Center Performing Arts Theater is hosting blues legend Buddy Guy on his “Damn Right Farewell” tour Wednesday, March 1.

See this Grammy Award-winning icon and Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee as he celebrates his seventh No. 1 album, The Blues Don’t Lie, and says goodbye to touring. In the past, you may have caught Guy performing the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival or the Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater. Keep in mind that the theater is a clear bag facility.

Tickets start at $64.50 and go as high as $99.50. The performance begins at 7 p.m. at 396 St Louis St.

Join a group dog obedience class on Thursday

Fleur de Lead Dog Training is beginning a six-week basic dog obedience course on Thursday, March 2.

Join this course to train your dog to sit, lie down, stay, come when called and to heel on a loose leash, all while establishing trust and fostering respect between you and your pup. All classes will be held outside of the Community Coffee corporate offices on Thursdays. The price is set per household (not the number of dogs), so you’re in luck if you are looking to train all of your fur babies at once.

Pre-registration is free, and payment is due on the night of the first class. It is $175 per household and a 25% discount is given for rescue dogs. Each class is from 7-8:30 p.m. Community Coffee Corporate Office located at 3332 Partridge Lane.