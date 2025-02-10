This week in Baton Rouge: Anti-Valentine’s Day concerts, Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room anniversary, pizza making and more

Creep and craft Tuesday

Horror lovers, head to the EBRPL’s Main Library at Goodwood this Tuesday, Feb. 11, for You WILL Be Mine.

Make horror-themed Valentine’s Day cards using old newspaper clippings, stencils and vintage images. Then sit back for a terrifying screening of My Bloody Valentine. The film is rated R, and this event is geared toward adults.

Crafting runs from 5:30–6:45 p.m., and the film begins at 7 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Attend an anti-Valentine’s Day concert Wednesday and Thursday

Head over to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum on Wednesday, Feb. 12, or Thursday, Feb. 13, for Bad Romance: An Anti-Valentine’s Day Concert.

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s talented musicians will perform iconic breakup songs under stunning planetarium visuals. Read more in 225‘s full preview of the concert series here.

Bad Romance: An Anti-Valentine’s Day Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets range from $40 to $60. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Make pizza Thursday

Bring your appetite to the North Sherwood Forest Community Park on Thursday, Feb. 13, for You Stole A Piece Of My Heart.

Make your own custom pie, and hang out while it bakes. There will be a lively bingo game and open conversations about healthy friendships and relationships.

You Stole A Piece Of My Heart will be from 5:30–6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. North Sherwood Forest Community Park is at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive. Find more information here.

Celebrate an anniversary Thursday

Visit Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Heritage Museum on Thursday, Feb. 13, for its 11th Anniversary Celebration.

Attendees can expect a buffet and no host bar, with musical performances by Henry Turner Jr. and the Listening Room All-Stars. There will also be screenings of Music Dreams … An American Story, a documentary about Turner’s 40-plus-year career in the music industry. A new film about the listening room will also debut during the celebration.

The event will be from 7–11:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Heritage Museum is at 2733 North St. Find more information here.