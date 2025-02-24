This week in Baton Rouge: 225 Day, Mardi Gras cocktail class, A Taste of Ireland and more

Celebrate 225 Day on Tuesday

Head over to Red Stick Social for the 225 Day: Official Kickoff Day Party this Tuesday, Feb. 25.

All are welcome to join this celebration that will jump start 225 Fest, which takes place this weekend. Vibes throughout the event will be provided by Bandeaux Pat, D.J. A-Twice and Perfect 10. See 225’s full preview of 225 Day events here.

225 Day: Official Kickoff Day Party is from 4–9 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for general admission and $50 for VIP. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St. Find more information here.

Craft a cocktail Wednesday

Bring your skills to Martin’s Wine Cellar this Wednesday, Feb. 26, for its Louisiana Cocktail Class.

Guests can celebrate the spirit of Mardi Gras during this night of mixology. This class will teach attendees how to craft three iconic Louisiana cocktails, inspired by the flavors and traditions of Carnival season. Throughout the event, there will be light bites to snack on, music, beads and more Mardi Gras-inspired fun.

The Louisiana Cocktail Class is from 5:30–7 p.m. Tickets cost $65. Martin’s is at 1670 Lobdell Ave., Suite 101. Find more information here.

See Irish music and dance Thursday

Visit the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts to see A Taste of Ireland this Thursday, Feb. 27.

Get to see this Irish music and dance company as it makes its return to the United States. This show features world-class performers, including former champions from “Lord of the Dance” and performers from “Riverdance.” Each performance blends Irish traditions with modern flair, featuring live a cappella tap battles, storytelling and songs like “Danny Boy” and “Tell Me Ma.”

A Taste of Ireland goes on at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30–$60. The River Center Theatre is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Listen to an L.A. rock band Thursday

Head over to Chelsea’s Live on Thursday, Feb. 27, to hear garage rock music by Together Pangea.

The Los Angeles band is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its popular album Badillac with a stop in Baton Rouge. Together Pangea will play the full album and sell double LP vinyl versions of Badillac at the show. Louisiana “swamp surf” band Kinky Vanilla will open.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $23 in advance and $28 at the box office. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.