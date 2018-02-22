With less than two weeks to go, it’s officially Oscar season. For those of you who make predictions, take your guessing to the next level by attending a showing of this year’s Oscar-nominated animated and live-action shorts at Manship Theatre this Sunday, Feb. 25.

Attendees will be available to see the animated shorts Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space and Revolting Rhymes on the big screen at 2 p.m.

Manship will also screen the nominated live-action shorts The Silent Child, The Eleven O’Clock, DeKalb Elementary, Watu Wote – All of us and My Nephew Emmett at 6 p.m.

The films range in length from five to 29 minutes. The animated films are recommended for children ages 8 and older.

The 2018 Oscar-nominated shorts will be shown at Manship Theatre this Sunday, Feb. 25, 2-5 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased here.

The 90th Academy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, March 4. Manship Theatre is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.