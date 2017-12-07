With 14 weeks of football under our belts, it’s starting to get a little stale watching the games from the couch. Mix it up this Sunday, Dec. 10, by heading to NFL Study Hall at the Varsity Theatre, which will open its doors at 11:45 a.m. to screen this week’s NFL games.

There are eight noon games: Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans, Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers.

At 3:05 p.m., 10 teams will face off: Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals, Washington Redskins vs. Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams.

Stick around for the two night games, Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, which kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The Varsity will offer a variety of drink specials, and The Chimes, located right next door, will have its full menu available to-go. The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road. Attendees must be 18 or older. Cover is free.