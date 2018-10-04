Hailing from the Big Apple, acclaimed dance troupe Doug Varone and Dancers will take its talents to Baton Rouge tonight.

The troupe’s performance, a one-night-only affair, will serve to kick off Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s 2018-19 season. One of the troupe’s performers, Whitney Dufrene, is one of the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s most notable alumni.

Doug Varone, a lauded director and choreographer, has been performing with his company for more than 30 years. He has crafted a large number of works in both concert dance and opera, including four productions for The Metropolitan Opera. His accolades include two individual Bessie Awards and four National Dance Project Awards.

Referring to Doug Varone and Dancers, Dance Magazine wrote: “If this work and these dancers can’t move you, I don’t know what will.”

Ticket prices for Doug Varone and Dancers’ performance Thursday, Oct. 4, vary by seating location. Buy your tickets here. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. The theater is at 310 LSU Student Union.