Learn its history, and then learn how to do it. Local dance-theater company Of Moving Colors Productions and historical organization Preserve Louisiana join forces this Sunday, Feb. 25., for “Louisiana Hip Hop: History & Workshops.”

The event will offer instruction from dancer Julian Guillory. After a short lecture, Guillory will guide attendees through a lesson.

There will be two lessons: an intro lesson from 2-3:30 p.m., and an intermediate lesson from 4-5:30 p.m.

“Louisiana Hip Hop: History & Workshops” will be held at the Old Governor’s Mansion this Sunday, Feb. 25, 2-5:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 and older and free for children younger than 6. Purchase tickets here.

The Old Governor’s Mansion is downtown at 502 North Blvd.