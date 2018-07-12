The final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is quickly approaching. While the participating teams have yet to be decided, if the rest of this year’s tournament is any indication, the final match should have its fair share of surprises. If you’ve been looking for a fun, spirited environment to watch it in, Varsity Theatre has you covered—it’s hosting a viewing party for the final match this Sunday, July 15.

Because the World Cup is being held in Russia this year, be prepared to wake up early to catch the final match. Varsity Theatre’s doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the game kicks off at 10 a.m.

Although the match will take place early in the morning, don’t expect spectators to abstain from celebrating. For this special event, Varsity Theatre will offer a number of drink specials, including $1 shots, $3 house wine and $4 double wells. The fun doesn’t stop there, though—the venue will also offer a selection of “World Cup Beers,” with a unique brew for each competing country. For example, Australia’s beer is Foster’s Oil Cans, Brazil’s is Xingu Gold and Germany’s is Warsteiner Dunkel. Each nationally inspired brew is $4 normally, or $3 if the corresponding country is currently competing. Find a full list of the World Cup Beers here. Also, because The Chimes will be closed for renovations, patrons will be able to bring outside food to the event.

But wait, it gets better. For just $10, you’ll have access to unlimited draft beer from the time Varsity Theatre opens its doors until the end of the match.

If this event is up your alley, all you need to do is stop by at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 6. The viewing party is free to attend. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.