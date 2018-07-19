A unique take on the hit Broadway musical Once on This Island featuring the lads and lasses of Manship Theatre’s musical production camp will hit Baton Rouge this Friday.

For those unfamiliar, Once on This Island is a one-act musical following a peasant girl on a tropical island who utilizes the power of love to bring people of different social classes together.

Combining aspects of Romeo and Juliet and The Little Mermaid, the play has been a huge critical and commercial success—at the 2018 Tony Awards, it took home the award for Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated in seven other categories. Interestingly, a Baton Rougean is one of the producers behind the revival, and was interviewed in a cover story for our sister publication, inRegister.

Manship Theatre’s adaptation of the musical, titled Once on This Island Jr., stars child actors between the ages of 9 and 15.

The theater will only put on two shows, both of which are set for Friday, July 20: The first show is at 5:30 p.m., and the second is at 7:30 p.m. Because only two showtimes are available, you’ll need to act fast to reserve your seats. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.