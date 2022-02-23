Where to watch the 2022 Oscar-nominated films in Baton Rouge

“Belfast”

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film chronicles the life of a working class family at the height of the Troubles in the late 1960s in the titular North Irish capital. Shot almost entirely in black and white, Branagh focuses on the personal strife such a violent and complicated conflict can cause, specifically through the eyes of a child. Compared to Oscar-winner “Roma,” a similarly black and white semi-autobiography by Alfonso Cuarón, Branagh’s film brings a realism to the setting with a score by Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison. Brunagh’s “most personal film” is nominated for five other awards, including Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay, Best Direction, Best Original Song and Best Supporting Actress and Actor for Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds, respectively.

Showtimes:

Feb. 25, 3:10 p.m. at AMC 16

Feb. 26, 3:20 p.m. at AMC 16

Feb. 27, 3:10 p.m. at AMC 16

Feb. 28, 3:10 p.m. at AMC 16

March 1, 3:10 p.m. at AMC 16

March 2, 3:05 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. at AMC 16

March 18, 4:30 p.m. at AMC 16

March 21, 4:30 p.m. at AMC 16

March 22, 1:25 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 24, 5:00 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 26, 12:30 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe and 7:45 p.m. at AMC 16

“CODA”

An acronym for “Child of Deaf Parents,” this film follows a 17-year-old born into a family where she is the only hearing individual. A coming-of-age story for the young girl, the film depicts her rediscovering her latent love for singing as she helps her family business stay afloat. Despite a typical setup, it has been described as “caring, boisterous, and adorned with the hugest of hearts” by the critics at rogerebert.com. The film garnered two additional nominations, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Troy Kotsur. “CODA” is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Showtimes:

March 21, 7:30 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 25, 4:10 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

“Don’t Look Up”

Adam McKay, the director of “Vice” and “Step Brothers” tackles the modern political landscape in this satirical look at America’s reaction to a potential asteroid impact. Featuring an all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchet, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet and many more, the film satires contemporary politics, climate change and celebrity culture. Atop of its Best Picture nomination, the film received nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Score and Best Film Editing. “Don’t Look Up” is available to stream on Netflix.

Showtimes:

March 23, 1:15 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 27, 12:30 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

“Drive My Car”

Described by The New York Times as “a quiet masterpiece from the Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi,” this film brings grief and love together in a three-hour-long runtime that may not be for everyone. “Drive My Car” tells the story of a widowed actor who seeks a chauffeur in a 20-year-old girl. Despite their initial disagreements, a special relationship develops between the two separated by decades. Following in the footsteps of 2019’s Best Picture winner, “Parasite,” this film is almost entirely non-English (Japanese) with subtitles. “Drive My Car” is also nominated for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. The film also streams on HBO Max starting Mar. 2.

Showtimes:

March 18, 7:15 p.m at AMC 16

March 21, 7:15 p.m. at AMC 16

March 22, 3:45 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 24, 1:15 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 26, 12:30 p.m. at AMC 16

‘Dune’

Deemed “unfilmable” following the lackluster 1984 adaptation from David Lynch, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” takes a more methodical, mythical approach to the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert. Set in the far-future where mankind has expanded across the universe, the story centers on the, destined for greatness, Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, and his journey to the titular planet of Arrakis, the only source of the Spice, an all-powerful drug that the imperial economy runs on. An all-star cast—including Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and more—retells the first part of a story that inspired the likes of “Star Wars.” The film was nominated for 10 Oscars total, including Best Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Costuming, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography and Best Makeup/Hairstyling. This rare science fiction nomination is set to receive a sequel in 2023. “Dune” is available to stream on HBO Max beginning Mar. 10.

Showtimes:

March 19, 7:15 p.m. at AMC 16

March 22, 7:15 p.m. at AMC 16

March 24, 7:30 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 26, 9:30 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 27, 7:15 p.m. at AMC 16

“King Richard”

“King Richard” tells the true story about the man who molded tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams into the forces they are today: their father Richard Williams. Richard, portrayed by Will Smith, trains the girls in their native Compton to defy the odds stacked against them. The film—which also received nominations in the editing, directing, original screenplay and acting categories—was praised as an ambitious sports biopic with nuance.

Showtimes:

March 19, 3:35 p.m. at AMC 16

March 22, 3:45 p.m. at AMC 16

March 23, 7:40 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 25, 12:50 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe and 7:15 p.m. at AMC 16

“Licorice Pizza”

From the director of “Punch Drunk Love” and “Boogie Nights,” “Licorice Pizza” weaves a tale of broken people falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. Starring first-time actors Alaina Haim (of the pop group HAIM) and Cooper Hoffman (son of late-actor Philip Seymour Hoffman) this film crafts a character-driven story with period-accurate music and a relaxed, hang-out style fans of director Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies will find familiar. Anderson’s film, despite garnering controversy related to the 10-year age gap of the two main characters and moments of racially insensitive material, was also nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Showtimes:

Feb. 25, 12:35 p.m. at AMC 16

Feb. 26, 12:35 p.m. at AMC 16

Feb. 27, 12:35 p.m. at AMC 16

Feb. 28, 12:35 p.m. at AMC 16

March 1, 12:35 p.m. at AMC 16

March 2, 2:45 p.m. at AMC 16

March 19, 12:30 p.m. at AMC 16

Mar. 21, 4:25 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 24, 3:45 p.m. at AMC 16

March 26, 4:30 p.m. at AMC 16 and 6:30 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

“Nightmare Alley”

A remake of the 1947 original, this version of the story first told in William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel is a return to the gothic period pieces of director Guillermo del Toro. Telling the story of Bradley Cooper’s Stanton Carlisle, the film portrays the seedy depths of the carnival scene in the early 20th century. The audience is guided deeper into the shadowy world of the 1940s where crime, swindlers and seduction reign, all the while that “descent is carried by the fearless scumminess of Cooper’s remarkable performance,” Rolling Stone writes. A film that subverts the audience’s expectations and dives into psychological horror and existential questions of morality, del Toro’s most recent flopped at the box office but received nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. “Nightmare Alley” is available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.

Showtimes:

March 20, 7:15 p.m. at AMC 16

March 23, 4:25 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe and 7:15 p.m. at AMC 16

March 25, 3:45 p.m. at AMC 16 and 9:45 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

“The Power of the Dog”

Telling the story of a rancher, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, who responds with cruelty when his brother, Jesse Plemons, brings home a new family, “The Power of the Dog” adapts the 1967 novel of the same name. Despite looking like a western, NPR’s review of the film describes it as “a tightly wound psychological thriller that just happens to play out on an epic canvas, and it’s full of secrets and surprises that it’s slow to reveal.” The suspenseful story of a rugged sadist at the turn of the 20th century was nominated for 12 awards, the most of any film at this year’s event. This film was the first film by a woman to receive more than 10 nominations, of which include the aforementioned Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound and Best Actor, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress for Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst, respectively. “The Power of the Dog” is also available to stream on Netflix.

Showtimes:

March 21, 1:30 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 25, 6:45 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 27, 3:30 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

“West Side Story”

Retelling a legendary forbidden love story, “West Side Story” is a modernization of the “Romeo and Juliet” tale set in Manhattan’s Upper West Side in the mid-1950s. Exploring the racial tensions between the Puerto Rican “Sharks” and the white “Jets,” the film is equal parts beautiful and tragic. While Steven Spielberg’s first musical (a remake of the 1961 film) underperformed in its initial run in December, the film garnered nominations for sound, production and costume design, cinematography, direction and supporting actress for Ariana DeBose. “West Side Story” is also available to stream on Disney+ starting March 2.

Showtimes:

March 20, 3:45 p.m. at AMC 16

March 22, 7:30 p.m. at Cinemark at Perkins Rowe

March 23, 3:30 p.m. at AMC 16

March 26, 3:00 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

March 27, 3:30 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

Short Film Selections

The Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts is presenting the various short films nominated across three categories: Documentary, Live Action and Animated.

Documentary: March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

“Audible” – Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean, USA, 39 min.

“When We Were Bullies” – Jay Rosenblatt, USA/Germany, 36 min.

“Three Songs for Benazir” – Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei, Afghanistan, 22 min.

“Lead Me Home” – Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk, USA, 39 min.

“The Queen of Basketball” – Ben Proudfoot, USA, 22 min.

Live Action: March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

“On My Mind” – Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson, Denmark, 18 min.

“Please Hold” – K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse, USA, 19 min.

“The Dress” – Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki, Poland, 30 min.

“The Long Goodbye” – Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed, UK/Netherlands, 12 min.

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” – Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger, Kyrgyzstan/Switzerland, 38 min.

Animated: March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

“Robin Robin” – Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, UK, 32 min.

“Boxballet” – Anton Dyakov, Russia, 15 min.

“Affairs of the Art” – Joanna Quinn and Les Mills, UK/Canada, 16 min.

“Bestia” – Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz, Chile, 15 min.

“The Windshield Wiper” – Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez, USA/Spain, 14 min.

The short film selections at the Manship Theatre cost $9.50 per night, while tickets at AMC 16 and Cinemark Perkins Rowe vary in price. Cinemark runs discounted Tuesday showings all day for $6.05.

The Oscars will air on ABC at 7 p.m. CT on March 27.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE