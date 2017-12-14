It’s the most wonderful time of the year: bowl season.

There’s a slew of great games on the horizon this college football postseason, including No. 17 LSU’s matchup with No. 14 Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl presented by Overton’s. The Tigers and Fighting Irish face off Jan. 1 at noon, so follow Coach O’s orders and add a little something extra to your coffee that morning.

The College Football playoff is also set but not without controversy. Alabama, despite not winning its division or conference, snuck into the top four ahead of Big 10 champion Ohio State. Did the committee make the right decision?

Co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser discuss all of that and give their bowl picks for every game from this weekend until Dec. 28, when the next episode of the podcast will be released. That’s where you’ll find the breakdown of the LSU-Notre Dame matchup, as well as their College Football Playoff picks.

Think you can out-smart Mark and Jerit? Challenge the podcast pair in the bowl pick’em contest! Click here to join the 225 Magazine Bowl Mania group and take your shot at beating our experts. The winner will be featured in an upcoming episode of the podcast!

