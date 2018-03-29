This week, soak up some art, history and culture at three local exhibitions: the Associated Women in the Arts’ “From Study to Studio,” “The Journey of Petrouchka,” on display at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library and the West Baton Rouge Museum’s “Fait à la Main: The Acadian Handicraft Project.”

The Associated Women in the Arts’ “From Study to Studio”

“From Study to Studio” shows the artistic process from start to finish. Works will include value studies, plein air sketches, color inspirations and incorporated found objects, song lyrics and poems.

The studio paintings derive from each artist’s study. Both pieces will be framed and hung together. All of the artwork on display will be available for purchase.

The exhibit will be on view at the Old Governor’s Mansion until April 28. At 5 p.m. next Thursday, April 5, there will be a reception open to the public.

For more information, click here.

“The Journey of Petrouchka” at Greenwell Springs

“The Journey of Petrouchka” features artwork by first-generation Haitian American artist Petrouchka Moise. Her works, which combine technique and poetry, tell her personal story of overcoming cultural and language barriers.

Throughout her life, she has been on a journey of adversity but has come out triumphant, which shines through in her artwork.

The exhibit will be on view until March 31 at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, at 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. Find out more here.

West Baton Rouge Museum’s “Fait à la Main: The Acadian Handicraft Project”

“Fait à la Main: The Acadian Handicraft Project” features traditional Acadian handiwork made by those in the Handicraft Project, which includes brown cotton textiles, hand sewing and wooden crafts. The exhibit will also feature modern artwork to illustrate how Acadian traditions are being kept alive.

The Acadian Handicraft Project began at LSU in 1942 as a way to support French language and culture in Louisiana. The project gave Acadian women a creative outlet, a source of income and encouraged them to continue their traditions.

The exhibit, which is based on research conducted by the LSU Textile and Costume Museum, will be on view until August 5. The West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen.