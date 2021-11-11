Veteran’s Day celebrations, Fete Rouge and more events this weekend in Baton Rouge

Learn about sustainable gardening Thursday

Visit Louisiana’s Old State Capitol this Thursday, Nov. 11, for a special Veteran’s Day presentation: “From Victory Gardens to Sustainable Gardening.”

Join Dr. Carl Motsenbocker from the LSU AgCenter for a lecture on the role of victory gardens of the past and sustainable gardens of today. Motsenbocker will share his knowledge of sustainable crop production and how it benefited many during the pandemic.

A 5 p.m. reception will take place before Motsenbocker’s lecture at 5:30 p.m. It will also be broadcasted live on the Old State Capitol’s Facebook page. This event is free. The Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd.

Spend Veteran’s Day enjoying drinks and barbecue at BRQ Thursday

Come out to BRQ this Thursday, Nov. 11, to see U.S. veteran bartenders battle it out in a friendly cocktail competition.

The competition, hosted by The Baton Rouge Bartenders’ Guild, will raise money for the Warrior Hunt nonprofit. The bartenders will be slinging themed cocktails, and you’ll get to choose your favorite while enjoying barbecue from BRQ, which is a veteran-owned restaurant.

The cocktail competition and Veteran’s Day celebration will be from 6-10 p.m. You can purchase tickets here. The drinks-only ticket is $25. You can also buy a $20 ticket that will feed one of the participating bartenders, or you can make a donation for the cause. BRQ is at 10423 Jefferson Highway.

Indulge in art and wine at Art on Pointe Thursday

Head over to the Pointe Marie subdivision this Thursday, Nov. 11, for an evening of wine and art.

Art on Pointe is a free event with more than 25 local artists showcasing their works. Walk the square and browse art as you enjoy various food trucks and wines. There will be a full bar set up with a variety of wine choices to enjoy as you look through all the local art.

Though the event is free, you can register to attend here. Art on Pointe is 5-9 p.m. Pointe Marie is at 14200 River Road.

End your week with some laughs with Vicki Lawrence Friday

Come out to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Friday, Nov. 12, to see Vicki Lawrence perform some comedy.

Lawrence rose to fame in the ‘60s when she was a character on the Carol Burnett Show. Since then she has proven herself to be a multi-talented performer by singing, doing comedy and acting in her long-running sitcom Mama’s Family. This Friday, she will bring her show “Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show” to L’Auberge.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The show starts at 8 p.m. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Enjoy Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of ‘Godspell’ Friday

This Friday, Nov. 12, Theatre Baton Rouge will host the opening night for its production of Godspell.

In this classic musical, you will learn the stories of Jesus, as told by a small group through comedy, storytelling and games. There will also be music and many familiar songs, such as “Day By Day” and “Save the People.”

Purchase your tickets now because they’ll go fast. Tickets are $35 with discounts for students and children. The production will begin at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances will be staged through Nov. 21. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.

Get a head start on holiday shopping at LASM’s Saturday trunk show

The Louisiana Art & Science museum will host a holiday trunk show this Saturday, Nov. 13.

The trunk show will feature a collection from Holly Yashi Jewelry. Her work is inspired by insects and nature and is lightweight and colorful. It’s sure to bring a pop of color to any outfit. Buy it as a gift for someone for the holidays or to keep for yourself. You can shop the collection in the Museum Store, or you can purchase an admission ticket and enjoy the entire museum.

The trunk show will be in the Museum Store, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. LASM is at 100 River Road.

Sample local food and wine at Fête Rouge Sunday

The 14th Annual Fête Rouge will take place this Sunday, Nov. 14, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

Some of Baton Rouge’s best and brightest chefs and restaurants will come together for Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s annual cooking competition. Fête Rouge attendees will get to try bites from more than 30 restaurants while choosing from more than 200 wines to sip. Come with a big appetite and get ready to indulge in some of the most interesting local cuisine.

Fête Rouge runs 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $95 per person and can be purchased here. L’Auberge Casino is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

