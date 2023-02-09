Valentine’s pet photo shoots, a comedy show, speed dating and more events this weekend in Baton Rouge

Have a dad and daughter date night on Thursday

The Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group hosts a Dads & Daughters Date Night at Jubans, SoLou and both Portobello’s Grill locations Thursday, Feb. 9. Children should be celebrated for Valentine’s day, too. The menu will celebrate all parent-child relationships during the event.

All four restaurants will offer a special three-course meal and the entree will include a choice of grilled cheese and tomato soup, crawfish mac and cheese or chicken tenders.

The dinner is $18 and will be available from 5-8:30 p.m. The full menu can be viewed and reservations can be made at jubans.com , eatsolou.com or portobellos.net.

Meet the artists behind an exhibition on Saturday

The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting a Photography Exhibit Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Members of the Louisiana Photographic Society have their work on display at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for the organization’s first exhibit of 2023. Visit the reception to meet these artists and view their work.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 133 N. Hummell St. in Denham Springs.

See a comedy show on Saturday

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel is hosting Jeff Foxworthy on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Foxworthy the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and best-selling author of more than 26 books. In 2014, he was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. He is widely known for his redneck jokes and his act goes beyond to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain’s.

Tickets start at $60. Showtime is at 8 p.m. at the L’Auberge Event Center located at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Speed date on Saturday

Tin Roof Brewing Company is hosting its “Singled Out” Speed Dating Night on Saturday, Feb. 11.

It’s time for a little pick-up line refresher. This event features 100 spots available for both ladies and gentlemen to mingle with fellow Baton Rouge singles.

Sign up for this low-stakes and fun evening for free. The event begins at 6 p.m. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Feast and learn on Saturday

Chef John Folse’s sixth annual Fête Des Bouchers is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11.

Approximately 70 butchers and chefs will gather to provide a “Spoils of the Boucherie” lunch, lectures and charcuterie-making demonstrations. The lectures will focus on the art of making dry and whole muscle sausage and a history enthusiast will present “How the Pig Save Civilization.” A local historian will explain the importance of beavers on the Lewis and Clark Expedition and Jay Lapeyrouse, of “Claw and Order” nuisance hunting, will teach the art of alligator and beaver tail butchery. Guests will have access to all boucherie cooking stations as well.

Event tickets are $85 for adults and $15 for children under 12. It is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Head to White Oak Estate and Gardens at 17660 George O’neal Road.

Ask your fur baby to be your Valentine this Sunday

Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) is hosting its annual Smooch Your Pooch event on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Commemorate your love for man’s best friend at this adorable photo shoot. Various photo packages will be available for purchase. All proceeds will go to the CAAWS Heartworm Treatment Fund. Heartworms in South Louisiana can be fatal in dogs, this fundraiser will buy heartworm preventative medication for shelter dogs.

Photo packages will start at $10 for a digital photo. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BREC’s Forest Community Park located at 13900 S. Harrells Ferry Road.