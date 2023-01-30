Write Time with Boo Milton, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Get creative and enhance your storytelling skills with media personality Boo Milton. Join EBR Library on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the River Center branch for Write Time! This event is for adults ages 18-33 who enjoy poetry and general creative writing. Beginners and seasoned writers will enjoy creating poems and spoken word pieces while connecting with other creatives. There will be a live DJ and refreshments as you write alongside Milton. This writing session is free and you can register online at ebrpl.com/calendar or by emailing [email protected]. Hope to see you at next month’s Write Time!

