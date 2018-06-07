Athletes of all disciplines are invited to participate in a weekend of intensive physical competition and unbridled camaraderie this Saturday and Sunday at the Louisiana Sports Festival.

Over the span of the two-day event, 10 competitions will be held. These include races of varying lengths, cycling trials, a scavenger hunt and a rock wall showdown, among others. Children are also encouraged to participate, with kid-friendly events such as fun runs and obstacle courses. Find a full schedule of events here.

In addition to the traditional competitive offerings, the festival will also host “the largest water balloon battle in Baton Rouge history.” The battle is free to the public.

Attendees will be able to wind down at a music festival once all the athletic events have ended, with New Orleans-based collectives The Strays and Epic performing.

Participants are invited to camp on-site, either in RVs or tents. There are limited camping spots, so act fast and reserve your spot.

The Louisiana Sports Festival will be held at BREC’s Farr Park June 9-10. Competitors are required to register for each event individually before the festival begins. For more information about registration, events, accommodations and more, visit the festival’s website.