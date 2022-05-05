After two years, Free Comic Book Day returns to Baton Rouge, bigger than ever

“That’s the point of it really,” says Eric Davis, the general manager of Louisiana Double Play, a local comic book shop. “They give us really cheap stuff that is a good introductory point and it allows people, without risk to try something out and gives them a place in. And that’s the primary purpose, to bring in new readers.”

FCBD offerings this year include previews of Marvel’s crossover between the Avengers, X-Men and Eternals entitled “Judgement Day,” along with a sampling of adventures from Spider-Man and Venom and a Pride anthology celebrating Marvel’s LGBTQ+ heroes.

The event will also offer a look at the newest adventure of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman in “Dark Crisis,” as well as a children’s sampler of stories from Krypto the Superdog and the rest of the Super-Pets in preparation for their big screen debut this summer.

Smaller publishers are also offering previews for their licensed books, like “Stranger Things,” “Street Fighter” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which allow the event to be a child-friendly way for parents to introduce their kids to comic books.

As early as its inception in 2002, FCBD has been associated with attracting new readers interested in comic books from their increased presence in the culture, with most every event being the day after a Marvel movie debuts, starting with Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” in 2002.

This year, things come full circle with the event following the premiere of Raimi’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on FCBD’s 20th anniversary.

“The big movies usually help cross promote the whole thing,” Davis says.

Recognizing the holiday since its inception, Double Play has used FCBD as a chance to show appreciation to its customers, offering a sale in their side room, complete with long boxes full of $1 comics and marked-down graphic novels. The event often coincides with the shop’s monthly sale on the first Saturday of every month.

Unlike other shops that restrict the number of free comics visitors receive, Davis wants to give as many away as he can to provide readers a chance to preview a variety of new stories. At Double Play, everyone is able to bring home five free comic books on Saturday while the sale runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’ve got lots of comics to give away and I expect it to be about as busy as it has ever been,” Davis says.

Expecting a larger turnout than usual, Double Play’s FCBD 2022 is not only the 20th anniversary of the event, but also a return to a normal tradition missed by both employees and store regulars alike.

“It’s great to be back to the normalcy of Free Comic Book Day with what it used to be,” says Samantha Reine, who’s worked at Double Play since 2013.

The return to a normal FCBD represents the community a comic book store fosters, Robert Broussard, Double Play’s owner, explains.

“It’s more like a barber shop environment,” Broussard says. “It’s a great environment where you can voice your opinion to someone who has the same interest as you.”

Seeing both new and regular customers come in, the team at Double Play hopes to reshape the way comic book stores are perceived—away from the dismissive character of the Comic Book Guy from “The Simpsons” and towards a friendlier, more supportive environment that fosters hours of communicating between strangers about a shared interest.

“It brings the comic book community together,” says Francis Dinh, a regular at another Baton Rouge comic shop, Jason’s Southeast Sports Cards & Comics. “Regardless of if you’re there to explore or buy new comics, you can always talk to somebody that’s there. It’s a good way to interact.”

Bringing readers back every week and to special events like FCBD, Broussard finds little moments with customers and readers to be what makes his job worth it.

“That’s what I like about this job,” he says. “Every day is like Christmas.”

And FCBD is no different; only this time the gifts are free .

Visit Louisiana Double Play’s Free Comic Book Day sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2834 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd, and Jason’s Southeast Sports Cards & Comics’ Capital City Sports Card Show and Free Comic Book Day event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Holiday Inn South at 9990 Airline Highway this Saturday.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE