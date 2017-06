Childhood memories come to life this month when Theatre Baton Rouge and New Venture Theatre stage their productions of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (June 9-25) and The Lion King Jr. (June 16-18), respectively. Theatre Baton Rouge resident costume designer Crystal Brown and New Venture Theatre Managing Artistic Director Greg Williams sat down with 225 to discuss the process of bringing the colorful productions to life, one outfit at a time.

Read on for the full interviews.