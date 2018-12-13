Perkins Rowe is doing all it can to spread Christmas cheer this year with two special holiday events this weekend. Read on for more info:

Santa Rocks the Rowe

At this free, family-friendly event, Santa and Mrs. Claus will take time out of their busy schedules to visit the children of Baton Rouge. You and your kids can also expect carriage rides, holiday caroling, face-painting stations, prize giveaways and more.

Santa Rocks the Rowe will take place Saturday, Dec. 15, 5-9 p.m. The shopping center is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Christmas Carols Sing-Along

What better way to get in the holiday spirit than with some good old-fashioned Christmas carols?

At Perkins Rowe’s upcoming Christmas Carols Sing-Along event, you can join other Red Stick residents in singing holiday classics in front of the Cinemark Movie Theatre. The public affair will be led by music director Jude Wilson, and song sheets will be provided.

The singalong will take place Sunday, Dec. 16, 3-4 p.m. Cinemark Movie Theatre is at 10000 Perkins Rowe #125.