Tunes across the river: West Baton Rouge Museum hosts SugarFest and more this month

‘Music Behind the Gates’

This exhibit in collaboration with the Angola Museum and several researchers focuses on prison inmates who looked to music for a respite and in the process created bands and iconic songs. Exhibit ongoing through January 2022.

SugarFest

An annual sweet celebration of the sugar cane harvest returns for an in-person and socially distanced festival. The free event includes demonstrations in folk art, crafts and sugar cane farming as well as food, rum tastings and plenty of live music from zydeco to jazz and blues. Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Historical Happy Hour

Bring along your blankets, lawn chairs and your favorite drink for a free outdoor performance by Smokehouse Porter, Miss Mamie and the Gutbucket Blues Band on the museum grounds. Oct. 15, 6-8 p.m.

Cajun French Music Association Jam

Chad Huval of the Cajun band Beausoleil leads this informal jam session—normally held the third Sunday of the month—where musicians can come together to play Cajun tunes. The public is invited to watch the jam session free of charge. Oct. 17, 3-5 p.m.

