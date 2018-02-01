Tomorrow night, Feb. 2, cuddle up with your valentine a little early at BREC’s Valentine’s Movie Mixer.

Couples can enjoy a few rounds of trivia and a screening of the classic rom-com 50 First Dates, starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler.

Light appetizers will be served, and attendees will have their choice of wine, beer or soda.

Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $25 for couples or $15 for singles. Purchase here.

The Valentine’s Movie Mixer is 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at BREC’s Jefferson Highway Park. The park is at 8133 Jefferson Highway. For more information, call 926-9834 or email [email protected].