Wanna get a taste of Disney right here in Baton Rouge? This weekend, take the kids to the River Center for a performance of “Disney on Ice.”

“Disney on Ice” is touring the nation with its current show, “Reach for the Stars,” which features classic characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck and Goofy, along with many recent characters, including Anna, Elsa and Olaf of the 2013 film Frozen.

The performance will also include dazzling song and dance numbers by Belle, Ariel and Rapunzel.

Tickets range in price from $15-$70 and may be purchased purchased here.

There will be six “Disney on Ice” performances, running tonight through Sunday, May 10-13. Each performance will be at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 S. River Road. Find a full schedule of performances here.